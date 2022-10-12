It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Julio Joseph Soto, 58, of Lady Lake, Florida on October 3, 2022.

Julio was born on October 2, 1964, in New York City. He is survived by his mother, Elba Mejias; father, Jose Soto; stepfather, Edinelson Mejias; Aunt, Sandra Rodriguez; sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and Anthony Soares; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Anita Soto; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Rey Guillen; sister, Ivette Soto; brother, Gabriel Soto; brother, Jeffrey Soto; and sister, Genesis Soto; and his dear friend and companion, Debra Stewart.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Deanna Soares, Joseph Soto Jr., Elizabeth Foot, Jana Fenning, A.J. Soares, Mia and Morgan Guillen, great niece, Emmylou Rose Soto and great nephew Jack Fenning Jr. He is predeceased by his beloved grandmother, Hilda Rodriguez; niece, Madison Guillen and great-niece Jolanar Foot.

Julio grew up in Kearny, New Jersey and attended Kearny High School. In 2005, he relocated to Clermont, Florida. Julio worked as an associate at the Publix supermarket at the Clermont location and, most recently, the Publix supermarket at La Plaza Grande West, The Villages, Florida.

Julio was well known by the Publix community as a man who did not hesitate to offer a helping hand to those in need. Referred to as the candy man, he would hand out treats to customers and colleagues to brighten their day. On holidays and special occasions such as Mother’s Day or Valentine’s Day, Julio would give flowers as a gesture of friendship and love to his colleagues. He was loved and cherished by his family and friends as well as his Publix family and will be deeply missed. All who knew Julio, lost a shining light in their lives. He is gone but will never be forgotten. He will live in our hearts forever.