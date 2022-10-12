Russell Charles Bleam, age 80 of Lady Lake, Florida, entered eternal rest on Saturday September 24, 2022 in his home.

Born in Pleasant Valley, PA, he was the son of the late William F. and Margaret Repash Bleam. He graduated from Palisades High School in 1959 and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Foreman on the USS Waller DDE 466. Russ was a Union carpenter for many years, taking pride in his work and helped to shape many of the commercial buildings in the Lehigh Valley. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed surf fishing on the beaches of Bald Head Island, NC, as well as hunting.

He is survived by his daughter April of Perkasie, PA, and son Jeffrey and his wife Mary of Maryland. He is also survived by his granddaughter Sara of Philadelphia, PA; brother William and his wife Matty of Lady Lake, FL; sister Doris and her husband Doug of The Villages, FL; and his former wife Glenna Bleam of Quakertown, PA. Russ was a humble and kind man who had a great sense of humor and helped everyone he could in life.

You are invited to Russ’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at The Gathering Place, 351 W. Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951, where friends are invited to call on the family from 9-10am prior to the service at 10am. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Pleasant Valley, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.