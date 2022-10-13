78.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Congressman Webster makes stop at City Fire in The Villages

By Congressman Daniel Webster
It was great to be back in the district last week to meet with constituents across our communities.

I recently stopped by the Band of Brothers meeting at City Fire Restaurant in The Villages. The Band of Brothers is an organization for Vietnam veterans that meets weekly. It was great to spend time with our veterans sharing ways my offices advocate on their behalf. My office recently helped a veteran in the Villages with his VA claim relating to Agent Orange exposure.  

After our involvement, the claim was resolved and included a retro payment of more than $80,000. My focus on serving veterans will continue – we owe them a debt we can never repay.

Honoring First Responders

Last week, I attended The Villages National Night Out at the First Responders Recreation Center, and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out at Lake-Sumter State College.

Congressman Daniel Webster center with officials from The Villages District Government

These events were an opportunity for the community to come together to honor, recognize, and meet our brave first responders all while learning the equipment and programs our agencies have to offer. I am grateful and applaud them for everything they do in keeping our community safe.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

