Thursday, October 13, 2022
By Staff Report
Dennis Thibeau, 72, of The Villages, Florida formerly of Crestview and Orlando died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born on October 21, 1949 in Biddeford, Maine and grew up in Pine Point and Old Orchard Beach.

He was a proud veteran of The United States Air force and moved to Florida in 1968. He graduated from Valencia College in Orlando with a degree in Engineering Technology. Dennis was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7968 having held several positions including Faithful Navigator. During his tenure with Council 7968 he won an award for his work on the Council’s Newsletter for the best in the state of Florida.

Ever the jokester, Dennis delighted in putting smiles on the faces of friends and strangers and could often be heard making “Goofy” noises. In addition to his well-known sense of humor he was equally skilled in the kitchen. Dennis shared his passion for food and cooking with his family, friends, church, etc. and he was especially known for his cheese grits and “Maine style” tartar sauce.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Julienne Thibeau; son, Mark Thibeau (Erika); brothers, William Thibeau and Joe Thibeau; granddaughters, Regina and Olive Rose Thibeau; grandson, August Bankerd; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Thibeau; sisters, Madeline Blaisdell-Thibeau and Lorraine Thibeau; parents Olive Rose and William Neal Thibeau.
Dennis had strong faith and loved God. He was a member of St. Mark The Evangelist in The Villages, FL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:30 pm, located at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 550 Adams Dr., Crestview, FL 32536. A committal service with military honors will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11 am, Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org, Shriners Hospitals for Children, https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en, or your local animal shelter.

