Vonda Kirchberger passed away Oct. 7, 2022. She was a loving mother, a devoted wife, and a bright light in this world for 84 years.

The daughter of Samuel Primo Bertaccini and Lillian May Miles, Vonda grew up in Litchfield, Connecticut, where one fateful day at the ice cream parlor where she worked, fifteen-year-old Bobby Kirchberger strolled in twirling someone else’s car keys to pretend he was old enough to drive. Vonda was unconvinced of his vehicular prowess, but before long, he won her heart. And from that point, Vonda and Bob were inseparable. They were happily married for 57 years, in Vernon, Connecticut, where they raised their three kids, and later a life of sunshine, golf, mahjongg, and friendships in The Villages, Florida.

Vonda was an Honor Student at Litchfield High School before going on to the Hartford School of Nursing to become an R.N. and devoting her life to caring for patients at the V.A. and other hospitals. She lived a life of sacrifice, generosity, and selflessness, working nights as a private nurse for a young quadriplegic girl so she could take care of her own three kids during the day. Vonda somehow showed an even greater dedication to her own family, whether caring for her children, her elderly parents, or taking care of Bob in sickness and in health, just as she had promised. And Vonda was an incredible mother. She was fun. She was funny. And to this day, her apple crisp is told of in legend and song. Despite her long nursing hours, she somehow made time for Brownie troops, and an endless array of school projects, and last-minute Halloween costumes and the best Christmases imaginable. Her love for her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren was endless. She glowed as she spoke of them. But most of all, she glowed when she was with Bob. And at last, two incomparable sweet and funny soulmates are reunited.

Vonda is survived by her children Lee, Eric, and Cara; second son Mike Farrell; son-in-law Dave; long-term-boyfriend-in-law Ed; grandchildren Allegra (Simon), Ryan, Grace, Luke, and Nathaniel; great-grandchildren Owen and Finley; nephews Tom and Ed; nieces Barbara, Gia, Heather, Amy, and Susie; sister-and-brother-in-law Mary Kate and Richard; and sisters-in-law Linda and Nina. She was predeceased by her parents Sam and Lillian; brother Sam; in-laws Ralph and Ethel; aunt Jean; brother-in-law Bill; and nephews Peter and Sam.

A Memorial and Celebration of Vonda Kirchberger’s Life will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL Saturday, October 15, 2022. Visiting hours are 2:00 to 3:00 PM. Memorial service starts at 3:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org.