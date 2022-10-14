68.1 F
The Villages
Friday, October 14, 2022
By Staff Report
Charlotte Elaine Fowler, age 71, entered into eternal rest October 9, 2022, in The Villages, Florida.

Charlotte was born on May 2, 1951, in Decatur, Georgia, the oldest child to Rex and Mary Anne Shelton and big sister to Michael Shelton and Susan Kizer.

Those close to Charlotte know that she celebrated life by surrounding herself with her friends and family. She personified the old poem about making new friends and keeping the old, with one being silver and the other gold. Keeping close to college friends for over fifty years while at the same time growing relationships with neighbors in The Villages was a passion of Charlotte’s. She was also as close to her sister as in childhood, if not more so, and no chance to hug her children or snuggle with her grandchildren was ever missed.

She was made most happy by her husband of fifty years Wayne Fowler.

Charlotte is survived by her sister, Susan (Bert) Kizer, son, Jeff (Sarah) Fowler, daughter, Jennifer (Brent) Elliott, and grandchildren, Isabella Fowler, Mason Elliott, and Elaina Fowler and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Rex and Mary Ann Shelton and brother Michael Shelton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bacall Recreation Center, Key Largo Room, at The Villages October 22, 2022, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of SoZo Kids, Inc., The Villages.

