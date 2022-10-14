Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages

The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages.

The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road.

AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors on the estimated cost of the repairs at the golf course, which is located in CDD 2.

The sinkholes opened up Sept. 30 after the departure of Hurricane Ian. The sinkholes are not far from the multi-modal path off El Camino Real in the Village of Santiago.

Forrester pointed out that The Villages received 11 inches of rain during September.

“Some of the anomalies formed before the storm. You can’t blame the storm for everything,” she said.

The sinkhole repair comes at a time when AAC financing is under scrutiny due to a desire to freeze the amenity rates for residents for one year due to economic pressures. The AAC is also facing a number of cost increases, including a huge spike in the cost of chlorine for swimming pools. A $20 million “placeholder” has been put in the budget for the demolition and replacement of the Paradise Recreation Center.