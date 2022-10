A Village of Santo Domingo resident has been appointed to the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

Jim Conti was chosen from a field of three applicants Friday morning during the CDD 2 board meeting at Savannah Center.

Conti has been in The Villages for eight years. He is from south Philadelphia. He said he was prompted to apply for the board out of concern for his neighborhood.

Conti has been appointed due to the resignation Supervisor Candy Ginns.