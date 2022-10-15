67.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 15, 2022
By Staff Report
Bernice Ann Sarver passed away at The Villages Hospital on October 10, 2022. She was born in Pomeroy, Ohio to Howard Thoma Sr and Evelyn Johnson Thoma.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She met the love of her life John Frank Sarver and they we married on August 15, 1960 who survives her. She is also survived by her grandson John Robert Sarver (Sam) of Crown Point, Indiana, a sister Sharon Barr Roush of Pomeroy, Ohio, daughters-in-law Nancy Sarver and Kelly Sarver Oney, and three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

Bernice loved being of service to God at the Fairway Christian Church of which she was a member serving in various capacities.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Patricia Thoma Wynn, a brother Howard Thoma, Jr., two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

Viewing is Oct. 19 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Fairway Christian Church, with funeral services to begin at 10:00 AM.

