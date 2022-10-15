67.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Gary Gene Miller

By Staff Report

Gary Gene Miller, 90, of Fruitland Park, FL, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022 with his beloved wife by his side. Gary was born in Neligh, NE on December 28, 1931 to his parents Mearl and Garland (Hutto) Miller.

Gary lived in Illinois for most of his life and owned a liquor store there. He met his wife Linda and since then, they were always together and holding hands with each other. Gary and Linda had a total of 47 loving years together and were married for 42.

Linda expressed beautiful words for Gray shortly after his passing that read:
“My Beloved Gary Gene
There are two moments I will never forget,
the moment we met and
the moment of your last breath.
No farewell words were spoken.
No time to say good-bye,
You were gone before I knew it.
And only God can tell me why.
My heart still aches in sadness,
and secret tears still flow.
What it meant to lose you, no-one will ever know.
Always in my heart, I love you , Gary Gene, and that love continues to grow.”

Gary was a big fan of NASCAR and the Indy car races. He will be remembered for always holding a calm demeanor and being so easy to talk to.

Gary is survived by his doting wife Linda, 3 children: Michael, Mark, and Mary Kay, as well as 4 grandchildren: Ryan, Nikki, Elizabeth, and Charles, and 4 great-grandchildren: Payton, Madelyn, Riker and Elizabeth (Izzie).

Gary was preceded in death by his loving parents and a brother, Leon.

