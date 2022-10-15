Price Gouging Hotline remains active in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Just a few weeks ago, Hurricane Ian ripped through our state destroying homes, critical infrastructure and even claiming lives.

As the rebuild efforts continue, I want to remind Floridians that our Price Gouging Hotline remains active, and my Rapid Response Team continues to quickly address allegations of extreme price increases.

We also have investigators on the ground in some of the hardest hit regions of our state.

These investigators are answering consumers’ questions and standing ready to respond to scams that may arise as recovery efforts continue.

In total, our Rapid Response Team has secured more than $17,000 in refunds for more than 100 Floridians since Ian struck.

For additional information and tips on how to guard against scams that may arise following a natural disaster, Floridians can check out my Scams at a Glance: After the Storm resource. Also, our Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging tool provides more information about what price gouging is, what evidence to collect and how to report cases.

Both are free to download at MyFloridaLegal.com/ScamsAtAGlance.

If you suspect price gouging or encounter a scam related to the recovery efforts, please contact my office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.