Dr. Leo Fallon

Monday, October 17, 2022
By Staff Report
Dr. Leo “Lee” Fallon was born January 28, 1940 in Monessen,Pa. and died on October 5, 2022. His education was as follows: Monessen high school (graduated 1957); Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pa. School of Pharmacy B.S (Graduated 1963); University of Miami Coral Gables, FI (graduated with an MBA in 1976); University of Miami Coral Gables, Fl (Graduated with PhD 1984 in International studies).

Lee was married to Pat Fallon from 1988 to 2022 and lived in the Villages, FI from 1999 until his passing. Lee became a fellow of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists in 1986, and was a retail pharmacy manager for 53 years, retiring in Oct 2016. He was Treasurer of the Florida Pharmacy Assoc. from 2002-2006 and served as the President of the Florida Pharmacy Association in 2007. He also served as Chairman of the Board for the Florida Pharmacy Association in 2008.

Lee was awarded Pharmacist of the year FPA in 2009, as well as Pharmacy Mentor of the year FPA 2009. Lee worked for Wal-Mart for 36 years as manager of pharmacy departments. In 2011, he managed the pharmacy dept that was named Wal-Wart pharmacy dept of the year for Florida and for the eastern United states. He also served as a member of the Florida Board of Pharmacy 2011 -2016. Dr. Fallon became a Retirement Housing Professional earning the designation from the American Association for Homes and Services for the Aging, as well as a getting his Nursing Home Administrator license. As the executive director, Lee Managed life care retirement communities for Life Care Services Corp. (Moorings Park Naples FI., Westminster Village Spanish Fort, Al, and The Isles of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Fl.)

He is survived by his loving wife Pat and by son Lee and daughter Candy as well as grand-children, Shanon, Joshua , Allyson, James. Cole, Claire and Clay. Lee enjoyed golf, chess , reading, square dancing and was a member of the Orange Blossom squares , Shrine Club, and various other clubs in The Villages, he was a member of St Marks the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to make donations to Ted & Diane Brandley House.

