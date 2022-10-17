80.7 F
The Villages
Monday, October 17, 2022
Lee Edward Andrews

By Staff Report
Lee Edward Andrews
Lee Edward Andrews

Lee Edward Andrews was born in tiny, rural Minter, Alabama on August 22, 1948.

He was the most adventurous among his two younger brothers, egging them on to mischief and more. He had big dreams, a sense of curiosity and a spirit of adventure. That led 18 months in Vietnam, decades as a city bus driver in Racine, WI, and finally a comfortable retirement life in the fabulous Villages, with one feisty lady, Alexandria “Boukie” Andrews.

On Thanksgiving weekend, 2021, his wife – the love of his life – went into cardiac arrest and slipped away. Eleven months after losing his beloved “Boukie,” Lee went peacefully to join her, leaving behind numerous loved ones who will cherish the many memories he left behind.

A visitation for Lee will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785 and a Funeral Service will follow at 11:00. A Committal Service with Military Honors will be at 1:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33514.

Letters to the Editor

Photos

