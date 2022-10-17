Lee Edward Andrews was born in tiny, rural Minter, Alabama on August 22, 1948.

He was the most adventurous among his two younger brothers, egging them on to mischief and more. He had big dreams, a sense of curiosity and a spirit of adventure. That led 18 months in Vietnam, decades as a city bus driver in Racine, WI, and finally a comfortable retirement life in the fabulous Villages, with one feisty lady, Alexandria “Boukie” Andrews.

On Thanksgiving weekend, 2021, his wife – the love of his life – went into cardiac arrest and slipped away. Eleven months after losing his beloved “Boukie,” Lee went peacefully to join her, leaving behind numerous loved ones who will cherish the many memories he left behind.

