Rep. Brett Hage’s disclosure form shows major pay hike from The Villages

State Rep. Brett Hage has nearly tripled his salary from The Villages, according to a disclosure form on file with the state.

Hage, who has opted not to run for re-election, indicated that he earned $925,096 in 2021 from The Villages of Lake Sumter Inc. That represents a substantial increase from the $350,000 earned the previous year from The Villages. The information is included on a mandatory disclosure form filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics. The form was notarized by Mark Morse’s longtime administrative assistant, Doris Pardo.

Last year, Hage earned $29,697 in taxpayer-funded income for his work in the Florida House of Representatives. That amount remained unchanged from the previous year.

While Hage is stepping back from politics, his son Cooper was recently named to serve as the secretary/treasurer on the newly formed Community Development District 15 Board of Supervisors. CDD 15 is located southwest of the Florida Turnpike and east of Marsh Bend Trail.