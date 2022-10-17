81 F
The Villages
Monday, October 17, 2022
Suspected shoplifter tracked down after fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge

By Staff Report
Lois Catherine Tillman
Lois Catherine Tillman

A 65-year-old shoplifting suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted theft of items from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Lois Catherine Tillman was arrested Friday afternoon on a probable cause warrant at her home in Oxford. She had been caught on surveillance pushing a cart full of merchandise out of the store in August without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A store employee asked to see a receipt for the merchandise, so Tillman left the cart, got into the passenger side of a black Mazda 6 and left the parking lot.

A check of the vehicle’s license plate led to the vehicle’s registered owner. The owner provided information which helped lead to Tillman’s arrest.

A criminal history check revealed that Tillman had been convicted of grand theft in 2006 in Marion County.

The South Carolina native was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

