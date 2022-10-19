57-year-old woman in SUV arrested with marijuana in construction zone

A 57-year-old Wildwood woman in a sport utility vehicle was arrested with marijuana after she was found in a closed construction zone.

Susan Renee Crenshaw was spotted in a silver Toyota Highlander at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the construction zone in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The report noted the roadway is closed for construction and clearly marked at both entrances.

During a traffic stop, a deputy detected the “odor of marijuana emitting from her vehicle.” Crenshaw turned over a glass jar containing marijuana, which had been located in the vehicle’s center console. A search of Crenshaw’s purse turned up an Advil bottle which contained hydrocodone, a Schedule Two controlled substance.

Crenshaw was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.