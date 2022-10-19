Carl Richard Endres

March 25, 1931 – October 9, 2022 (Age 91)

Carl Richard Endres, 91, passed away peacefully at his Florida home on Sunday October 9, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 25th at Hope Lutheran Church in Lady Lake, Florida. A private interment will be held directly after the service at the Hope Lutheran Columbarium for immediate family. Lunch will follow.

Carl was born March 25th, 1931, in Grand Rapids Michigan to Sebastian “Buss” and Mabel Endres. On March 24th, 1956, he married Patricia Wiedmann in Ashley ND. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and friends. They were blessed with three children: Matthew, Gerald, and Teresa.

Carl served in the Air Force from 1951-1954, attended Northern Michigan College in Traverse City Michigan, Ferris State College in Big Rapids Michigan and received his Masters in Guidance and Counseling from Michigan State University.

Carl worked as a high school teacher for 20 years and 12 years as a school counselor. He touched many lives throughout his career. Students and families appreciated his humor and willingness to help. Many of his past students sent cards for his 90th birthday party to help celebrate.

Carl was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church of Lady Lake Florida. He was very active in renovating the House of Hope buildings and was one of the first members of the Friday Men’s group. He became very close to the men. Other hobbies included fishing, woodworking, reading, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years; Patricia, two sons; Matthew (Kathy) Endres of MN, Gerald (Lesley) Endres of MI and daughter Teresa (Kenneth) Nelson of MN. Grandchildren; Sarah (Chris) Grelik, David Endres, Rebecca Endres, Blake (Alyssa) Nelson, Paige Nelson, Jack Nelson; step granddaughters Sydney Werth and Vivian Werth, great granddaughter Norah Grelik and sister Dora Anspaugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Sebastian and Mabel Endres and his sister Shirley Endres Neumeier.

Carl will be especially remembered for his generous heart; he was always willing to help people in need.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: