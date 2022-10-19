Carmen Delbert DeWitt of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

His loving wife Julie Raney DeWitt was at his side at his death and faithfully took care of him during his illness. Julie and Carmen were married for almost six years and enjoyed traveling, dining out, golf, and time with their family and friends. Their happy marriage enriched their lives and those that were privileged to spend time with them.

Carmen was born on October 3, 1938 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Delbert and Pauline DeWitt. He graduated from high school in 1956 and briefly attended college before joining the Navy. He proudly served his country as a Medical Corpsman and was stationed in Cuba during the tense days of the Bay of Pigs. He was also a gifted athlete and was fortunate to travel to other bases to represent his squadron to play basketball and volleyball.

He was honorably discharged in 1961 and returned to Uniontown where he was reacquainted with his classmate Kathryn (Kathy) Zebley. Kathy and Carmen were married on December 3, 1961 and were the proud parents of three sons. Carmen started his career as a credit manager for Montgomery Ward and he and Kathy lived in North Carolina and Alabama for a few years before returning to Pennsylvania where Carmen was hired at Rockwell International, working his way up to Management Information Systems Manager before retiring in 2000. Carmen and Kathy raised their family in Hopwood, PA and Carmen was an active father coaching baseball for all three sons.

After retirement, they were able to travel quite a bit before making the move to The Villages in 2002. Carmen loved the active lifestyle – he participated in many golf leagues, joined a bunch of clubs and enjoyed the many friends he met there. Carmen and Kathy enjoyed fifty-four years together before Kathy succumbed to Alzheimer’s in 2015.

Carmen is survived by his wife Julie, his three sons, Brett (Anny) of Pittsburgh PA, Jeff (Mary Anne) of Plymouth, MI and Keith (Bethany) of Cranberry Twp, PA, grandsons Clayton, Gavin, Jonah and Eli, and granddaughter Jillian, and Julie’s children Christian (Kristy) Litzsinger, Sarah (Burke) Litzsinger Moses, grandson John and granddaughter Kate. He was preceded in death by his first wife Kathy, and grandsons Branson and Brody.

A memorial service will be held Sunday October 23, 2022 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center at 2:00-5:00pm located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A prayer service is planned for 3 pm.