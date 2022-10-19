John Aaron Summy, 95 / 94 (because he always liked to tell folks he was a year older than he really was) of Muscatine, Iowa and The Villages, Florida passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Ocala Trauma Center in Ocala, Florida.

The Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Mulford Evangelical Free Church, 2400 Hershey Avenue, Muscatine, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home, 2907 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, Iowa.

John was born on December 4, 1927 in Newtown, Missouri, the son of Aaron and Leona Summy. He married Carol Joyce Hedges on October 22, 1949 in Hedrick, Iowa. Above all, John loved the Lord and gave God the glory for his blessings and accomplishments. He was a member of the Mulford Evangelical Free Church of Muscatine, Iowa and attended Live Oak Community Church in The Villages, Florida.

In 1945, at age 17, John joined the Merchant Marines, where he served honorably and traveled around the world. His ship was the first to enter Japan after World War II to deliver supplies. In 1947, when he completed his service, he attended radio school in Omaha, Nebraska, and opened a radio sales and service shop. As technology advanced, he transitioned to television and appliances, owning several shops throughout southeastern Iowa until he sold the last business in the 1990s. Ever the entrepreneur, he ventured into other small business ownerships, including a skating rink and Maid Rite restaurant.

Upon “retirement,” John expanded into real estate and had a natural gift for buying and selling all kinds of properties. God richly blessed his endeavors and John was grateful for opportunities to bless others in return. In recent years, he provided funds to RIMI (Reaching Indians Mission International), a mission in India that John became passionate about serving. Projects included a boys’ mercy school orphanage, leadership conferences, graduations, major building projects, and missionary deployment. The buildings he helped fund at the mission were dedicated to his beloved wife, Carol. In remembering John and his generosity, Dr. Saji Lukos, President of RIMI, said that “The people of India are eternally grateful to John and his God. He had a passion for reaching the unreached. The mission of God was his priority.” John was also a generous donor to Pregnancy Resources, a crisis pregnancy center, providing a building for their Moline location, as well as other contributions. A beautiful hummingbird mural at the center was painted in honor of his wife, Carol.

Whether it was a local person in need or a ministry that needed support, John loved to help and was grateful for the many opportunities God gave him to bless others. We will never know the true reach and impact of his generosity.

When John wasn’t working or spending time with those he loved, he was golfing. Throughout his life he was an avid scratch golfer, winning multiple tournaments and enjoying time on the course with friends. He was one of the founders of Cedarcrest Country Club in Columbus Junction, Iowa. His greatest golfing accomplishment was shooting a 68 at the age of 68! He was still able to swing a club in his nineties, which greatly impressed his great grandsons. To his family, John’s greatest accomplishment was becoming a loving caregiver for their mom for thirteen years after she suffered an aneurysm in 2003. His tender devotion is a testament to his deep and abiding love for her. Upon her passing, she left behind her dog, Sugar, who has been his constant and faithful companion for the last six years. As we honor the life and legacy of John Summy, we remember his great love for his family and how he swelled with pride over each one of them, how he never met a stranger, his ability to tell a great story, his desire to be a blessing to others, and the love he displayed for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In his later years, he often spoke with emotion on the goodness of God and how gracious the Lord has been to him and through him.

Those left to honor his memory include: one son, Rod Summy and wife, Debbie, of Muscatine, Iowa; three daughters, Deborah Vischer and husband, Michael, of Brooklyn, Michigan; Rebecca Clingman and husband, John, of Castle Rock, Colorado; and Deedra Schmidt and husband, Brad, of Muscatine, Iowa; thirteen grandchildren, Lance Vischer, Mandee Warford, Pete Vischer, Brad Clingman, Dave Clingman, Emily Sinclair, Aaron Summy, Ashley Evans, Trinity Christy, Owen Christy, Elise Christy, Shayla Schmidt, and Cyrus Schmidt; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Ellen Sapp, Ottumwa Iowa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, his parents, one brother, Jim Summy, and one sister, Lucy Belle Cheyney.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.