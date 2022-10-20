Mary Grace Yenny, age 92, of The Villages, FL, passed unexpectedly but peacefully on October 14, 2022, in the care of the Casa Bella Hospice House while holding her son’s hand. Born at home on January 22, 1930, in Lambertville, NJ, she was one of eight children of the late Hugh and Bertha (Sergeant) Duignan.

Until retiring to Florida in 1995, she resided in the Trenton, NJ area, with 52 years as a resident of Hamilton, NJ. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed working the slot machines in Atlantic City, winning at bingo, playing cards, building puzzles and most of all spending time with her family. Her great-granddaughter was her pride and joy, and she was deeply touched and honored that they share the same middle name Grace.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, William W. Yenny; sons Wayne Yenny, William J. Yenny, and Ronald Yenny and 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her son Gary Yenny and wife Caryl of Odessa, FL; grandson Michael Yenny of Tampa, FL; granddaughter Michelle Yenny of Odessa, FL, great-granddaughter Whitney Grace Yenny, sister Geraldine Wisniewski of Lawrenceville, NJ and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was a kind and generous soul and will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

A luncheon to celebrate Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, October 29th at The Big Cypress Recreation Center, 3110 Hendry Drive in The Villages from 3:00 – 5:00 PM. The family extends an invitation to all friends and neighbors to join in this celebration.

The family would greatly appreciate donations made in Mary’s honor to the Salvation Army or to her late sister Annette’s order, Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community, 1645 Highway 22, Watchung, NJ 07069.