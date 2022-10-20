Sarah (Knox) Goldman passed away from a long illness on October 9, 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends.

Formerly of Plymouth and Brockton, MA, she moved to The Villages in 2000. Born in Haverhill, MA December 13, 1947 and brought up in Georgetown by her parents, the late John Knox and the late Margaret (Berry) Knox. Graduated from Georgetown HS in 1965; attended Katherine Gibbs School, Boston.

Beloved wife of Randy Goldman. Devoted mother of Lisa Finn of Lady Lake, FL and Rachel Nighan (Scott) of Franklin, TN. Loving “Nana” of Sarah Finn, Christopher Finn, Nicholas Ouimet; and Erin, Julia and Braden Nighan. Great-grandmother of Kristopher Finn; Rylan and Harlow Finn. Mrs. Goldman was previously married to both the late Dr. Robert Gordon of Avon, MA and the late Mr. William Leisman of Plymouth, MA. She also leaves a sister, Mary Hewett, of Windsor, ME and her special extended families, the Gordons and the Goldmans, particularly Susan Fisher-Huber (Stuart) and their family. Sarah and her cousins Diana (Bruce) Bennett and Donna (Rick) Reale were very close.

Sarah had many close friends. Her bestie, Nancy Solberg, was like a sister. Camille Brandt was and is cherished. She loved her family and friends with all of her heart. She treasured animals, especially dogs, and was extremely saddened in July 2018 to say good-bye to her sweet, nearly 17 year old, Lilah. But in 2019 Sarah said she and Randy were blessed with a dear new addition, Gabby, a little dog who stole their hearts. Sarah had a passion for medicine and healthcare. She worked in a variety of medical environments, including pediatrics, thoracic medicine, dentistry and finally medical/surgical equipment and supplies.

Sarah was a woman of faith and hope. She held on to the power of prayer. She believed in the mystery and wonder of life. She would probably tell us all to try not to let “things” get in your way of reaching for the stars and seeking your goals. She enjoyed music and played the piano and guitar for many years. Sarah and Randy and others started a piano group that has met for seventeen years. Sarah enjoyed the other pianists, but she especially loved the people in the group. She was so saddened when she could no longer attend the monthly concerts and get-togethers. She liked to attend theatre and concerts.

Sarah traveled all over the world and felt blessed to have seen so many sights and met so many people. Other hobbies were reading, doing word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and watching Jeopardy and other quiz shows that tested the brain and memory. When she was still able to do so, she loved to take long walks and appreciate nature. Sarah loved a good joke and was a good story teller!

For years Sarah was a part of several writing groups in The Villages. She loved to write. She created many short stories in her book of memoirs. It was an absolute joy for Sarah to be the leader of a memoir writing group in The Villages. A close-knit group of other talented story-tellers all of whom inspired and encouraged each other with gentle, stimulating suggestions and ideas. This group meant the world to her. Sarah would say that her greatest advice in life, given by her father, was to “Pay attention.” She would remind all of us that by doing this… by listening and watching and keeping aware of everything around us, we will learn and retain so much valuable information. And to always “pay it forward”.

There will be a Celebration of Life in early January. Family and friends will be notified when and where. She was loved and will be missed. Donations to animal shelters or to the American Heart Association will be appreciated.