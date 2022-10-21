50.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 21, 2022
type here...

James Cathcart

By Staff Report
James Cathcart
James Cathcart

James Cathcart, 62, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 17, 2022.

James was born August 14, 1960 in Mount Vernon, NY to Ralph and Judy Cathcart. He grew up in Putnam Valley, NY. On October 18, 1987 he married Ellen Gillespie. They made their home in Wappinger Falls, NY before moving in 1995 to Wauseon, OH. James worked for General Motors for 34 years and after retiring moved to the Villages, FL in 2020.
James had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and make people laugh. He was active, loved being outdoors, and enjoyed many hobbies including motorcycles, vintage bicycles, sailing, traveling and playing the banjo. James enjoyed watching Notre Dame football, listening to Irish music and celebrating his Irish heritage. James was devoted to his family and was most proud of his three children and his grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Judy Cathcart and a sister Brandy Taylor. He is survived by his wife Ellen; his daughter Kimberley (Rob) Van Pelt of Tivoli, NY; sons Kevin of Raleigh, NC; Craig of Denver, CO; sisters Debra of Dover Plains, NY; Kristy Ciavardini of Poughkeepsie, NY; brothers Ralph (Janet) of Putnam Valley, NY; and Robert of Mooringsport, Louisiana. He will also be missed by his grandchildren Alex, Alyssa and Kayla VanPelt of Tivoli, NY.

There will be a small gathering at Baldwin Brothers Brownwood (3990 E SR 44, Wildwood, FL 34785) on Saturday October 22, 2022 from 11 – 12 with lunch at the home to follow. A larger celebration of life will be held in New York at a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villager forced to trim her bushes

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that it was wrong to force a Villager to cut down hedges which had been in place for many years.

Donald Trump needs to graciously bow out of the next presidential election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident makes the case that Donald Trump needs to graciously bow out of the next presidential election.

Cap amenity fees and start policing the pools

A Village of Fenney resident says it’s time to cap amenity fees and start policing the pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders paying to share the squares

A resident of Hickory Head Hammock, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her opinion on allowing outsiders at town squares in The Villages.

Reply to Ponzi scheme letter

A Village of Fenney resident replies to a recent Letter to the Editor comparing The Villages to a Ponzi scheme.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos