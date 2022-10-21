James Cathcart, 62, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 17, 2022.

James was born August 14, 1960 in Mount Vernon, NY to Ralph and Judy Cathcart. He grew up in Putnam Valley, NY. On October 18, 1987 he married Ellen Gillespie. They made their home in Wappinger Falls, NY before moving in 1995 to Wauseon, OH. James worked for General Motors for 34 years and after retiring moved to the Villages, FL in 2020.

James had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and make people laugh. He was active, loved being outdoors, and enjoyed many hobbies including motorcycles, vintage bicycles, sailing, traveling and playing the banjo. James enjoyed watching Notre Dame football, listening to Irish music and celebrating his Irish heritage. James was devoted to his family and was most proud of his three children and his grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Judy Cathcart and a sister Brandy Taylor. He is survived by his wife Ellen; his daughter Kimberley (Rob) Van Pelt of Tivoli, NY; sons Kevin of Raleigh, NC; Craig of Denver, CO; sisters Debra of Dover Plains, NY; Kristy Ciavardini of Poughkeepsie, NY; brothers Ralph (Janet) of Putnam Valley, NY; and Robert of Mooringsport, Louisiana. He will also be missed by his grandchildren Alex, Alyssa and Kayla VanPelt of Tivoli, NY.

There will be a small gathering at Baldwin Brothers Brownwood (3990 E SR 44, Wildwood, FL 34785) on Saturday October 22, 2022 from 11 – 12 with lunch at the home to follow. A larger celebration of life will be held in New York at a later date.