50.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 21, 2022
type here...

Robert Kevin Tarmey

By Staff Report

Robert Kevin Tarmey, “Tarts”, a die hard fan of the New York Yankees, his family and friends died on October 16, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. He was born in Amsterdam, NY, 1950, son of John and Virginia Volk Tarmey, attended St. Mary’s Church and graduated from Bishop Scully High School in 1968. As a youth he played in St. Johns Little League, CYO Gaels, SUNY Plattsburgh baseball and various softball leagues.

Bob attended SUNY Plattsburgh, the GE Apprentice Program, and went on to earn his BSME at Union College and an MBA from Russel Sage College. He worked for 43 years supporting the Naval Nuclear program in Schenectady, NY. Also, he was a pilot with a local flying club and enjoyed sailing on local rivers. Most of all, he treasured his friends at Bigelow Weavers Social Club in Amsterdam, NY, playing golf at Amsterdam MUNY, and traveling with friends and family.

Always promoting his children’s sports endeavors, Bob enjoyed coaching Duanesburg Little League, starting a youth basketball program, and coaching girls Middle School basketball and watching Valley Soccer. He also managed and witnessed over 3500 youth hockey games with his son on various teams in the capital district and Canada.

Upon retirement he moved to The Villages, FL, participating in social outings, travel, golf, poker tournaments, the Yankees Club, and the NY games played in Tampa. He also dabbled in archery, billiards, table shuffleboard and a shooting club.

Robert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debra Partyka Tarmey, his children and grandchildren, the light of his life: Amy, Gaston, Felipa and Emilia Buschiazzo; Shelley, Robert, Athena, Caleb Bailey; John, Kristin, Johnny Tarmey. His brother John and Sandy Tarmey and mother in law, Dolores Partyka also survive, along with many friends.
Always grateful, Bob received excellent care from NYOH in Niskayuana, and Florida Cancer Specialists, especially, Dr. Thaper and staff, extending his life for 12 years. His final days found more outstanding care at Cornerstone Hospice, where he died in peace.

Services will be private with family. Donations in Robert’s name may be made to St. Jude’s for Children, 501 St. Jude Place,Memphis, TN 38105, or Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villager forced to trim her bushes

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that it was wrong to force a Villager to cut down hedges which had been in place for many years.

Donald Trump needs to graciously bow out of the next presidential election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident makes the case that Donald Trump needs to graciously bow out of the next presidential election.

Cap amenity fees and start policing the pools

A Village of Fenney resident says it’s time to cap amenity fees and start policing the pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders paying to share the squares

A resident of Hickory Head Hammock, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her opinion on allowing outsiders at town squares in The Villages.

Reply to Ponzi scheme letter

A Village of Fenney resident replies to a recent Letter to the Editor comparing The Villages to a Ponzi scheme.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos