Robert Kevin Tarmey, “Tarts”, a die hard fan of the New York Yankees, his family and friends died on October 16, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. He was born in Amsterdam, NY, 1950, son of John and Virginia Volk Tarmey, attended St. Mary’s Church and graduated from Bishop Scully High School in 1968. As a youth he played in St. Johns Little League, CYO Gaels, SUNY Plattsburgh baseball and various softball leagues.

Bob attended SUNY Plattsburgh, the GE Apprentice Program, and went on to earn his BSME at Union College and an MBA from Russel Sage College. He worked for 43 years supporting the Naval Nuclear program in Schenectady, NY. Also, he was a pilot with a local flying club and enjoyed sailing on local rivers. Most of all, he treasured his friends at Bigelow Weavers Social Club in Amsterdam, NY, playing golf at Amsterdam MUNY, and traveling with friends and family.

Always promoting his children’s sports endeavors, Bob enjoyed coaching Duanesburg Little League, starting a youth basketball program, and coaching girls Middle School basketball and watching Valley Soccer. He also managed and witnessed over 3500 youth hockey games with his son on various teams in the capital district and Canada.

Upon retirement he moved to The Villages, FL, participating in social outings, travel, golf, poker tournaments, the Yankees Club, and the NY games played in Tampa. He also dabbled in archery, billiards, table shuffleboard and a shooting club.

Robert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debra Partyka Tarmey, his children and grandchildren, the light of his life: Amy, Gaston, Felipa and Emilia Buschiazzo; Shelley, Robert, Athena, Caleb Bailey; John, Kristin, Johnny Tarmey. His brother John and Sandy Tarmey and mother in law, Dolores Partyka also survive, along with many friends.

Always grateful, Bob received excellent care from NYOH in Niskayuana, and Florida Cancer Specialists, especially, Dr. Thaper and staff, extending his life for 12 years. His final days found more outstanding care at Cornerstone Hospice, where he died in peace.

Services will be private with family. Donations in Robert’s name may be made to St. Jude’s for Children, 501 St. Jude Place,Memphis, TN 38105, or Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.