Friday, October 21, 2022
We all moved to The Villages with the idea that Villagers came first

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with Ms. Roberts, except for our guest needing to pay to use our amenities. The squares and restaurants even off season are so full that Villagers can’t enjoy them. There are so many cars parked at the squares early in the afternoon that there is little room for golf carts to park for the entertainment.
My husband and I have experienced an outsider using the sports pool at Rohan to “cool off” as we were working out. We will soon need to have ID’s checked for all pools.
I believe that we all moved to The Villages with the idea that Villagers came first only to find out that this is not always true.
When the snowbirds come down even the golf courses will be difficult to access and recently we have found out that we are sharing everything with Airbnb renters.
I think the access of the entertainment and pools should be by ID’s.

Kim Easthon
Village of Chitty Chatty

 

