Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages

Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages.

The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman.

Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to help put out the blaze. There were no injuries.

The complex is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The Villages is building more and more homes near the federal prison at Coleman and the growth of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is spurring more commercial development in that area.

Earlier this year, a notorious mob hitman slipped away from a halfway house at Coleman. He was later captured in Hialeah in South Florida, about 300 miles away.