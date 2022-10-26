63.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
type here...

By Staff Report
Carol Ann Buyarski, 78, of the Villages, FL (formerly of New Jersey and North Carolina), passed away on October 22, 2022 with her immediate family by her side.

Carol was born September 13, 1944 in southern New Jersey. After graduating from high school, she began working at Hercules in Wilmington, Delaware, and married John Buyarski on October 9, 1965. They had two children while living in southern New Jersey and moved into their first home in Pennsville where they lived for over 20 years. While raising two children as a stay-at-home mom she worked with special needs preschool children. As her children grew, she started working for PSE&G at the Salem Nuclear Generating Station as the executive assistant to the chief nuclear engineer. She and her husband retired and in 2001 moved to Brier Creek Country Club in North Carolina where they were founding members. She enjoyed 15 years traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family before moving to The Villages in 2017.

Carol loved the beach whether it was spending summers in Wildwood, New Jersey at her parents’ house, day trips with her friends/sisters, or family vacations to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With an avid green thumb, she would always have a stunning patio/yard full of flowers. But her passion was being with kids. She was always the first to take time and play with any child. She was known as Mom, Aunt Carol, or Nan, as her grandchildren called her, and was always everyone’s favorite.

She is survived by John Buyarski, her husband of 57 years, daughter Christine Smith (Ken Smith), son John Buyarski Jr. (Elizabeth Buyarski), sister Marie Brady (Ron Brady) and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Bonnie Kowalkowski.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 28 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Villages Dollars for Scholars. Contact [email protected] for additional information.

Photos

