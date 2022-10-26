Gary J. Tropeck, 73, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on October 24, 2022 in The Villages.

Gary was born in Washington County, PA to James J. and Margaret (née Dunbar) Tropeck on November 15,1948.

He graduated South Fayette High School in McDonald, PA. After graduation, he joined the United States Coast Guard and after 20 years of service, he honorably retired with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. In 1972, he married Georgianna Frye; they later divorced. In 1997, he married Dianne Kernick; they later divorced.

In 2012, Gary moved from PA to The Villages, where he enjoyed reading, playing golf, pickleball, softball, playing poker with his buddies, and volunteered at Bargains and Blessings Thrift Shop. He belonged to The Three Rivers Club, YOLO Club, Single Baby Boomers, and American Legion Post 0347. Gary was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan! He was a Christian and attended New Covenant United Methodist Church.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children from his first marriage, daughter, Robin Custer and granddaughter, Alexa Custer; son, Christopher and wife, Heather; brother, Daniel and wife, Deborah; sister, Cheryl Little and husband, Chester; an uncle; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family of Gary wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at UF Health, The Villages Hospital and a special thanks to the Cornerstone Hospice House staff who took wonderful care of him during his last days on earth before returning home to His Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 AM, Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida 32162. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation. Burial will follow at Bushnell National Cemetery at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodbridge Dr., The Villages, FL 32162.