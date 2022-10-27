June Laughridge Smyre Huff passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UF Health The Villages Hospital, The Villages, FL.

June was born on September 6, 1938 in Greenville, SC. June was the daughter of the late William F. and Wilma Ruff Laughridge. She handled Accounts Payable for Seven Eleven Corporation and later for Litho Industries in Raleigh, NC. She moved to Leesburg, FL in 2009 and then to The Villages, FL in 2011.

She is survived by her husband, Harold W. Huff, Sr., The Villages, FL; son, James Clyde Smyre, III ( Ronnie Conklin) of Leesburg, FL; daughter, Kimberly Smyre Carter (Larry) of Clayton, NC; son, Paul Smyre (Brad Batch) of Garner, NC; son, Mike Smyre (Missy) of Raleigh, NC; stepson, Harold Huff, Jr. of Sharon, PA; stepson, Kenny Huff (Rhonda) of The Villages, FL.; sister, Althea Noble (Chuck Noble, d.), sister-in-law, Linda Laughridge; numerous step-grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces,nephews and other relatives and many friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Clyde Smyre, Jr.; brothers, William Laughridge, Jr. (Dorothy, d.), Ralph Laughridge, Howard Laughridge ( Ruby,d.); sisters, Ann Laughridge Cox (Frank Cox, d.), Joan Laughridge Acor (Lee Acor, d.)

A private Celebration of Life will take place in The Villages, FL. In lieu of flowers please donate to The American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.