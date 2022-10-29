Man released from jail after arrest earlier this year at restaurant in The Villages

A man has been released from jail after his arrest earlier this year at a restaurant in The Villages.

Brett Barton Moorhouse, 35, of Fort Pierce, was sentenced to time served earlier this month in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to charges of trespassing and criminal mischief.

He had been lodged at the Lake County Jail since his arrest May 22 by Lady Lake police after they received a report of a “suicidal male” at The Pub restaurant at Fiesta Bowl on Avenida Central in The Villages. Officers were already investigating a burglary which had occurred hours earlier at his mother’s home in the Rolling Acres Apartments. Entry had been made through a window in the master bedroom and a kitchen knife had been used to “stab the bed multiple times,” according to an arrest report. Officers found a paper towel with blood on it, and it contained a “message” directed at Moorhouse’s mother. The report did not specify exactly what the message said.

In addition, two televisions in the apartment were damaged, groceries were removed from the refrigerator and thrown on the floor and the apartment was in total “disarray.”

Moorhouse had been arrested in 2017 at the Rolling Acres Apartments after using his mother’s credit card without permission.