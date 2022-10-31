Christopher Louis Krabbe born October 19th, 1945 died on October 21, 2022 at the age of 77 surrounded by his family and friends. Chris is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, father Joseph, sister Joan and brother Mark. Chris is survived by his loving wife Nancy, son Christopher (Angela), son Michael (Melissa), grandchildren Emma, Jakob, Brittany, Brianne, and Gianna. Great grandchildren Alexa, Reid, Aubrey and Anthony. Chris is also survived by his brothers Joe (Sandra), George (Donna), Larry (Sandy), Giles (Carol), and sister-in-law Joan.

Chris graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Xavier University. He spent most of his career in the finance departments of the Cincinnati Reds and Spring Grove Cemetery where he retired as the Vice President of Finance. Chris enjoyed his retirement by spending time with his grandchildren, golfing and cheering for his favorite sports teams as a season ticket holder for the Reds, Bengals, and Xavier Musketeers basketball. Being an avid golfer, he moved to The Villages in Florida where he spent his last 9 years golfing with his wife and friends.

Celebration of Life will be Thursday, February 17, 2023 10:00 AM at St. Mark Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 Southeast Highway 42, Summerfield, FL 34491. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Reds Community Fund https://www.mlb.com/reds/community/rcf/donation. Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 352-480-5959. Sentiments are encouraged online at www.baldwincremation.com.