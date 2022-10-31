66.6 F
Monday, October 31, 2022
Fred Savage

By Staff Report
Fred Savage, 90, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, while preparing to head out to enjoy his favorite past time, golf.

Fred was born on June 3, 1932, in Lima, Peru, to Frederick Savage and Margaret Begg. Fred’s was one of many European families who emigrated to the Americas to seek a new future and to raise their children there as well. Fred’s parents died before he reached school age, and he was lovingly brought up by his dad’s sister whom we always knew as “Granny Nellie.” Fred met the love of his life, Gloria Verren, when they were mere toddlers, destined to marry and form their own family.

Upon graduation from high school and after having saved enough to travel to the United States in pursuit of their own new world, Fred and Gloria went to San Francisco where his uncle Tom helped them get acclimated. Both Fred and Gloria worked multiple jobs to make ends meet and pay for a college education at The University of San Francisco. Being an excellent soccer player, Fred was a star for USF where he even played for a national title. There in San Francisco they gave birth to their only child, David. After college, Fred had an opportunity to return to Peru to work for an American Mining company, so they returned and lived there until 1971 when political unrest in that country inspired their return to the U.S., and their establishment of a home in Fairfield, CT.

Always a hard worker, Fred fulfilled several executive positions in manufacturing companies prior to his retirement. Through the years Fred also enjoyed coaching youth soccer, running, golf, and dancing. He became a great runner, competing in over 70 marathons. He was also an accomplished ballroom dancer, competing in many competitions with Gloria. His true passion, however, was always golf. After having searched throughout Florida for several years, in 2006, Fred and Gloria moved to The Villages where they established close friendships with their neighborhood “family.” We always called him the mayor of Eastover because of all the activities and social events (especially golf) he would organize with his neighbors. As an avid dancer, he loved teaching his friends and leading the Eastover Terrace dancers perform each year at block parties. In June of this year, when Fred turned 90, he was overcome with joy when the neighbors had a surprise party for him, complete with speeches and acknowledgement of his beloved role as the neighborhood “ambassador.”

Although his self-assessment of his skills on the links were never more than “crappy” (his own words), nothing made him smile as broadly as the anticipation of his next tee time. He will always be our hero. In addition to his wife, Gloria and son David, Fred leaves his daughter-in-law, Brenda Savage, grandsons Daniel (wife Stacie) and Joel (wife Sarah), and his great grandchildren, Zoey, Taylor, and James.

In lieu of any formal service arrangements, the family would be delighted if those of you who play golf might dedicate your next game to Fred. Those of you who have never played might honor his memory by taking a stab at learning to play a game that this remarkably simple man viewed as anything but.

