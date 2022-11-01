Ruby B. Craig, 81 died at Village Veranda Assisted Living Facility in Lady Lake, Florida after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. She went to be with the Lord, Jesus on October 26, 2022. Born in Iroqouis Falls, Ontario in 1941. She lived her youth there and in East Montreal, before moving to Welland, Ontario with her mother, Pearl in 1950. There she graduated from Notre Dame High School. Ruby received her registered nursing degree from Hotel Dieu Hospital School of Nursing in Windsor Ontario.

Ruby is survived by her loving husband, Tim whom she was married to for 59 years, and her three sons, Brian (Georgetown, Washington, D.C.), Graham (Algonquin, IL) and Paul (Wheaton, IL). There are nine grandchildren. The grandchildren are (Paul and Kathy) Tyler, Courtney and Bridget, (Graham & Lynn) Morgan, Andrew and Caroline and (Brian) Madeline, Riley and Helen. Ruby was preceded in death by her mother Pearl.

Ruby worked in several fields of medicine, general and emergency, before moving on to ophthalmology. Working at the Wheaton Eye Clinic, she also served on six mission trips to Mexico and the Caribbean. Ruby and Tim retired to the Villages in 1996.

Ruby’s interests covered a range of skills, teaching Chinese cooking, certified as an emergency response technician, nurse at Krannert Center at University of Illinois, water aerobics instructor, devotee of interior design, student of pastoral care for the elderly, and participant of Bible Study Fellowship (5 years). As a member of St Timothy’s church she participated in Christ renews his parish and Divine Will groups. She was also a long term supporter of the Cenacle Sisters’ retreat ministry in Batavia, IL and Chicago.

Donations can be made to the Cenacle retreat house, development office, 513 Fullerton Pkwy. Chicago, IL. 60614-6428.