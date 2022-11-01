Villager pleads not guilty to charge he tried to kill his wife

A Villager has pleaded not guilty to a charge he tried to kill his wife after repeatedly stabbing her in their home.

George Albert Hachey, 72, entered a plea of not guilty Monday in Sumter County Court to a charge of attempted first degree murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The Rhode Island native allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North.

Hachey’s 68-year-old wife was able to call 911, after being stabbed in the legs, abdomen and chest.

“Don’t let me die,” she implored Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, who kicked open a bedroom door and found her on the floor of the home she shared with her husband on San Marino Drive.

Deputies had entered the home after breaking a sliding glass door when no one responded to the door bell.

The wife gave deputies “a dying declaration,” indicating it was her husband who had stabbed her.

She said he had told her, “You’ve ruined my life, and now I’m going to end yours.” She was wearing underwear and a yellow shirt when she was stabbed in the bathroom. She was able to crawl to a bedroom where she called for help. She survived the attack.

Deputies found Hachey in a recliner in the living room. He had inflicted “deep cuts” on his wrists and across his throat, using the same pocket knife he had used to stab his wife. A paramedic who helped transport Hachey to Ocala Regional Medical Center, told deputies that Hachey told him, “I just tried killing my wife. I don’t want help, I want to die.”

Hachey’s wife filed for divorce on Aug. 29. Hachey filed a counter petition for divorce on Sept. 19.