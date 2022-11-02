Cesar Justo Noble passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022, at the age of 90. He was a loving spouse, father, grandfather, teacher, coach and friend who had a positive impact on countless people throughout his life.

Cesar was born in Perico, Cuba on June 16, 1932. As the youngest of five siblings, he was raised in Havana. He attended the Edison School, The University of Havana, and the Army School. Following graduation, he joined the army and worked for the Batista Regime in the Intelligence Service (SIM).

In 1959, during the Cuban Revolution, he fled Cuba with the then President Fulgencio Batista to the Dominican Republic. Eventually, he arrived in the US in 1960 where he lived in Miami with his brother’s family until he was granted asylum and a green card.

In 1961, Cesar returned to Cuba during the Bay of Pigs Invasion, he was captured and spent 21 months in prison. A prisoner exchange allowed him to return to Miami. Upon his return he moved to New Hampshire in search of a non-Spanish speaking community, he settled in Plymouth, NH where he was fortunate to be hired by Holderness School to teach Spanish. In 1965, he began working on a Master of Arts degree at Middlebury College. While studying there he met Dottie, his wife of more than 55 years.

In 1967, Cesar and Dottie were married in Plymouth. Their pursuit for education took them to Tucson, AZ in 1972 to work on PhD’s at the University of Arizona. They returned to Holderness in 1975 for one year then moved to Savannah, GA, where Cesar taught at Savannah Country Day School for 21 years. Cesar and Dottie retired in 1997 and moved to Naples, FL. They finally settled in The Villages in 2016.

Life in The Villages began as a great adventure: pickle ball, line dancing, swimming, golf and many other experiences. Unfortunately, starting in 2017, Cesar was plagued by physical ailments and illnesses that limited his ability to participate in most activities. Memory problems ensued, as they increased, he transitioned to the Watercrest Senior Living Facility where he spent the last days of his storied life.

Cesar is survived by his life-long friend and wife, Dottie; their son, Rick, his spouse Laura and their children Lila, Josie, Knox and Marshall; two children by a previous marriage, Cesar Augusto and Adria Elena; his granddaughter Lauren; his niece Maria Cannon, her family and his nephew Carlos Noble, and his family.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2201 Spring Lake Road, Fruitland Park, FL 34731. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Holy Trinity Episcopal School (2201 Spring Lake Road; Fruitland Park, FL) or Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe of Lady Lake (110 W. Lady Lake Blvd.; Lady Lake, FL).