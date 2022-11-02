Darryl Lyle Bruno, 84, passed away on October 21, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. Darryl was born in Butte Montana on April 17, 1938 to Ernesto (Juno) Bruno and Margaret (Dunbar) Bruno. Darryl was an only child and was very fond of his mother and father who loved him dearly.

Darryl attended Emerson elementary school in Butte and graduated from Butte High in 1956 and the University of Montana in 1961. In 1959, Darryl married the love of his life, Mary Lou Sullivan at St Joseph’s Church in Butte.

Along with his father, Darryl was a part owner of the Board of Trade and the Sportsman’s Bar from 1965 to 1972. In that year, the family moved to Helena where Darryl began working for the State of Montana. He retired in 1997 as the Division Administrator of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division. Darryl was instrumental in relocating the Chemical Dependency Program to Butte after it closure in Galen.

In his youth he was part of many Emerson football and baseball teams and a pin setter at Marty’s Bowling Alley. In the winter he skied at the Beef Trail and skated at Clark’s Park. In high school Darryl played for the Butte Legion and bowled for the University of Montana for two years. Darryl was an avid bowler during the 1950s, 60s and early 70s.

Darryl was involved in coaching youth baseball – the Cardinals – and was past president of the Helena All Star Association, the organization that brought Babe Ruth Baseball to Helena. He was also a past president of the Helena Wrestling Club. In the 1980s golf became his new passion.

In 1998, Darryl and Mary Lou moved to “The Villages,” a large retirement community in Central Florida. Darryl and Mary Lou enjoyed the golf cart lifestyle and all the amenities it had to offer, including participating in various activities and clubs. They met many new friends and Darryl enjoyed talking about Montana and especially about growing up in the colorful town of Butte.

Almost every summer until the last two years, they returned to Montana to spend time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife of 63 years, sons Mark (Delila), Darryl (Dinneen / girlfriend) and Brad (Lyndsay); six grandchildren, Nicholas (Kalena), Kyler, Margaret, Mabel, Daric and Dawson; and two great granddaughters Adeleisa and Willa. He will be dearly missed.

The service is being held at Saint Timothy’s Catholic Church, in the Villages, at 8:30 AM on November 18th. The burial will be in Butte “America” at a later date.