Parking on the square

To the Editor:
I get it. If I live just outside of The Villages, I leave my car home, call a taxi to drop me off to shop in the stores and restaurants. I’ll just tell the owners why I’m using a taxi, my car is not welcome in the square. I bet they will reimburse my cab fare. Just so I can spend money in their stores. Yeah right!!!
Wayne Darnaby
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens
