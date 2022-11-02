Parking on the square

To the Editor:

I get it. If I live just outside of The Villages, I leave my car home, call a taxi to drop me off to shop in the stores and restaurants. I’ll just tell the owners why I’m using a taxi, my car is not welcome in the square. I bet they will reimburse my cab fare. Just so I can spend money in their stores. Yeah right!!!

Wayne Darnaby

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens