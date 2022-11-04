80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...

McDonald’s employee arrested after alleged attack on co-worker

By Staff Report
Beverly Williams
Beverly Williams

A McDonald’s employee was arrested after an alleged attack on her co-worker at the fast-food restaurant at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

Beverly Uvonee Williams, 52, of Lady Lake, had been involved in a verbal altercation Thursday night with a co-worker and was “yelling at her and backed her into a corner,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Williams “placed her hands around her neck and pushed her back into the corner.” There was a witness to the attack, the report noted.

Williams was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Arrogant residents make me glad I didn’t buy home in The Villages

A Stonecrester says the vast majority of Villagers are “stuck up, egotistical, rude and anything but friendly.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says if understood the re-rental game in The Villages he would have thought twice before buying a home.

Most of us love life in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves her life in The Villages and wants everybody to get along.

Apartments are driving traffic in and around The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends you can try to blame snowbirds for the traffic, but in reality it’s the apartment dwellers that are clogging the roadways.

I blame Trump for the violence in our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the election written by Village of Fenney resident Tita Dumagsa.

Photos