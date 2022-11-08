C. Arthur Plant, 84 of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born September 24, 1938, in Buffalo, NY to C. Arthur Plant, Sr. and Eleanor (nee Warren) Plant.

Art was a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Kenmore, NY and St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Williamsville, NY. He was the statistician for Buffalo Bills Broadcast Radio Network WGR 550. He was a math teacher at Kenmore West Senior High School and the Treasurer for the Teachers Association in Kenmore, NY. For 30 yrs. Art was a New York State Democratic Party Committee Member. For 25 yrs. he was a New York State Inspector for Racing and Wagering. He moved to The Villages, FL in 2004 from Williamsville, NY where he was a founding member and on the church council of the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Wildwood, FL. He was the founder of the Red Sox Nation in The Villages, FL, which is the largest Red Sox Nation Club in the country.

Art was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 yrs., Joanne who passed in 2013.

He was survived by sons: Gregory and Gary (Jennifer) Plant; daughter, Cheryl (Adam) Frey; brother, Warren (Kathleen) Plant, grandchildren: Nicholas and Matthew; godchildren: Carrie and Nicole; nieces: Michele and Jennifer; his loving companion, Mary Foley and many other loving cousins, family and friends.

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, there will be a Gathering of Family and Friends from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 pm at the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church 4957 E County Road 462 Wildwood, FL 34785.

Should friends desire in lieu of flowers please make donations in Arthur’s name to …

1. Rock of Ages Lutheran Church 4957 E CR 462 Wildwood, FL 34785 OR online by clicking the “Give” Link … https://rockofageslutheran.com/

2. Art Plant Red Sox Nation Scholarship Fund redsoxnation-villagescom.ticketleap.com/rsnv-charitable-fund/ OR Checks payable to: RSNV(Red Sox Nation Villages) Charitable Fund David Bedard President 1566 Belton Place The Villages, FL 32162

There will be a second ceremony in Buffalo, NY to be announced at a later date.