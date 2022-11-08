Patricia Ann Vano Reidway, age 77 of The Villages, FL, passed away on November 2, 2022. Patricia was born in 1945 in Flushing, NY. Her parents Paul and Florence Vano proceeded her in death.

Patricia (Patti) grew up in Corona, NY and attended P.S.14, J.H.S. 16 and Newtown High School, graduating in 1963.

Patricia joined the New York City Police Department in 1973 and retired after 25 years of service as a Senior Police Administrative Aide for the specials operations division in Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn, New York.

Upon retirement, Patricia and her husband Carl, moved to North Palm Beach, FL where they resided for 11 years and then moved to Stuart, FL for 6 years and lastly The Villages, FL. Patricia took up art with watercolors and watercolor pencils and enjoyed creating her own “masterpieces”. She also joined various clubs within The Villages and enjoyed her monthly get together with the neighborhood woman for lunch.

Her survivors include her husband Carl, her children Sheri (Mike), Suzanne (Stu), Karen, Glenn (Marita) and Craig. Her sister Carol (Mike), nephew Michael Paul, and niece Camille. Grandchildren, Sarah, Kristen, Andrew, Lindsay, Collin, Kyle, Victoria, and Amy.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.