Thursday, November 10, 2022
By Staff Report
Christine Nagy, 78, of the Villages, Florida, passed away on November 4, 2022.

Christine was born in Connecticut on November 28, 1943, to Ruby and Eric Olson. Her paternal grandparents from Sweden raised her. She graduated in 1961 from Shelton High School, and married James Nagy in 1963. They went on to have 2 children, Debra and Sheryl. She and James were married for nearly 60 years.

Christine was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who devoted her life to her family. She was active in her community, serving as President of the Rhode Island Lupus Foundation, the Rhode Island Correctional Officers Organization, and the Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, and traveling. Christine is survived by her husband, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home. Family viewing will be from 9-9:30; public viewing from 9:30-11:30; services from 11:30-12:30. Enterrement will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell from 1:30-1:45.

