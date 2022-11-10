Eugene E. Pinczewski

Eugene “Gene” E. Pinczewski , 85, of The Villages, Florida passed away on November 7, 2022. Gene was born in Erie, PA on 29 October, 1937 to the late Teresa and Eddie Pinczewski. Gene was predeceased by Liz Pinczewski, his first wife, and is survived by Margaret Ruxton to whom he married on July 27, 2007.

Gene’s daughter is Lisa Pinczewski of Flagstaff, AZ and son Eugene “Geno” Pinczewski II and wife Janet of Huntsville, AL. Also surviving are grandchildren Ericka Pinczewski Tipps and Eugene “Trey” Pinczewski III. Through Margaret, surviving children are Debbie and Scot, and deceased is Cathy. Surviving grand children are Michelle, Christina, and Nicole.

Gene served in the United States Air Force and spent his career as a Purchasing Agent for commercial companies, and defense contractors, retiring from General Dynamics in Muskegon, MI in 2002. Gene was a devoted and loving husband, father, grand & great father, and friend with a wonderful sense of humor, who never met a stranger. Gene was also an avid amateur bowler, traveling annually to the American Bowling Congress tournaments across the country, and enjoyed golfing with Marge.

Gene was an immense fan of Notre Dame University football, hockey, and basketball teams. Gene is also known for being an amateur food connoisseur who often recalled meals from restaurants dating back to his 20’s.

A private family service is being held at New Covenant United Methodist Church on Friday, 11 November, 2022.