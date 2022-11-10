Robert L. McKnabb, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 26, 2022, at his home in The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Mary Frances McKnabb for 53 years.

Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Claude and Margaret McKnabb. Prior to his retirement he spent 33 years as a police officer for the city of Chicago. Robert and Mary moved from Chicago to Florida in 2000. He enjoyed playing golf and swimming.

Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Frances McKnabb and daughter, Tara McKnabb of The Villages, FL and sons, Robert R. McKnabb of New Port Richey, FL and Michael McKnabb of the Villages, FL. He has 4 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers William McKnabb and Lawrence McKnabb and sister, Eileen Brault.

Memorials may be made to the St. Theresa Catholic Church Social Service.