70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 10, 2022
type here...

Robert L. McKnabb

By Staff Report
Robert McKnabb
Robert McKnabb

Robert L. McKnabb, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 26, 2022, at his home in The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Mary Frances McKnabb for 53 years.

Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Claude and Margaret McKnabb. Prior to his retirement he spent 33 years as a police officer for the city of Chicago. Robert and Mary moved from Chicago to Florida in 2000. He enjoyed playing golf and swimming.

Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Frances McKnabb and daughter, Tara McKnabb of The Villages, FL and sons, Robert R. McKnabb of New Port Richey, FL and Michael McKnabb of the Villages, FL. He has 4 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers William McKnabb and Lawrence McKnabb and sister, Eileen Brault.

Memorials may be made to the St. Theresa Catholic Church Social Service.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages isn’t immune to housing woes

A Village of Hacienda South resident contends The Villages is not immune to housing woes.

Villager objects to criticism about renters

A Villager objects to criticism about renters. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Things have gone astray from Harold Schwartz’s vision

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that things have gone astray from Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages.

The Villages is getting overrun with younger kids

A Village of St. Catherine resident is worried that The Villages is getting overrun with younger kids. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We don’t need internet cafes

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we don’t need internet cafes and the crime they attract.

Photos