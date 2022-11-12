Myrtle Clarine Casey

66.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 12, 2022
By Staff Report
Myrtle Clarine (Brown) Casey, age 82, died of a short illness on Saturday, November 5th in the The Villages, Florida.

Known to her friends and family as Billie, she is survived by her best-friend and husband of 61 years, Paul Albert Casey, of Medina, Ohio and recently both were 20 year residents of the Village of Winifred in The Villages in Florida. She is preceded in death by her sisters Jeannine (Carnahan) Kapp of Knox, Indiana; Marietta (Carnahan) Goodman, of Birdseye, Indiana; and brothers Casey Carnahan and Clifford Carnahan.

Billie was born on September 19, 1940 in Leesville, Louisiana, to parents Willie and Anastasia (Tanner) Brown. She graduated from Medina High School in 1958.

Billie was a loving wife and mother. She married Paul Casey on May 7, 1960 at St. Sebastian Church in Akron, Ohio and the couple had four children together, including Phillip And Deb Casey (wife), of Orlando, Florida; Debbie (Casey) Ludwig, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio; Annette Casey, of Johnstown, Ohio; and Christine Wille, of Fruitland Park, Florida. They are also blessed with grandchildren, including Melissa (Ludwig) McCartney, Brandon Wille, Emily Ludwig, Matthew Ludwig, and Robert Halfhill.

Billie loved golfing, quilting, arranging flowers and spending time with friends and family. She was committed to living her life with faith, love and trust in God the father and her savior Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Villages Hospital and Cornerstone Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=51079&51079.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T&utm_source=google&utm_medium=paidsearch&utm_campaign=giving_google_SL&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI88XO2tea-wIVkRx9Ch2img8hEAAYASABEgJP8vD_BwE

