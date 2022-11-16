73.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Carolyn Leshane

By Staff Report

Carolyn Leshane, 69, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was born September 29, 1953 in Stamford, CT to William and Mary (nee Graboski) Traska.

She graduated from Southern CT University with degrees in Special Ed and Psychology. She started her career at Riverview Children’s Hospital in Middletown, CT and finished at Aetna Insurance in Hartford coordinating Enterprise Implementation. She retired to N. Eastham on Cape Cod in 2001, and raised two special pet therapy dogs, Helito and Rosie for visits to various Cape facilities. She left the Cape in 2013 for the Villages, FL.

She leaves behind her partner, Jeffrey Leshane, sisters: Linda and Donna Traska and brother, Tommy, as well as two nephews, Michael and Steven Bodakowski.

Donations can made to ASPCA.org or your local pet rescue.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

