59 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 19, 2022
type here...

Ex-convict living in The Villages jailed after crashing golf cart tied to car burglaries

By Meta Minton
Kenneth Andrew Weatherwax
Kenneth Andrew Weatherwax

An ex-convict living in The Villages is being held after crashing a golf cart believed to have been used in a string of car burglaries.

Kenneth Andrew Weatherwax, 39, who lives in the Natchez Villas, continued to be held this weekend on $59,000 bond on multiple charges of burglary and theft at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Weatherwax is a suspect in a string of car burglaries in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins on Veteran’s Day in the Danforth Court area in the Village of Summerhill, a little more than a mile from Weatherwax’s home. Most of the vehicles had been ransacked and only loose change was stolen. However, one vehicle owner reported her pool cue valued at $200 had been stolen. In addition, the owner of a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro reported that the vehicle’s canvas convertible top had been cut, with damage estimated at $2,000. The sheriff’s office suspects that Weatherwax used his golf cart to travel the neighborhood when the vehicles were burglarized.

The golf cart lost a wheel in the crash
The golf cart lost a wheel in the crash.
Community Watch was at the scene of the golf cart crash on El Camino Real
Community Watch was at the scene of the golf cart crash on El Camino Real.

The following night, a golf cart believed to be owned by Weatherwax crashed into a wall along El Camino Real. The driver fled the scene.

Weatherwax was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

In 2011, Weatherwax was arrested in Lake County on charges of fraud, dealing in stolen property and larceny. He was sentenced to two years, two months and 28 days in state prison with credit for 76 days already served in jail. He was released March 6, 2014 and moved into the Natchez Villas in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cutting costs could prevent increases in amenity fees

A Village of Santiago resident who previously worked for the Recreation Department has some ideas on cost cutting that could prevent further hikes in amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sliver Lake resident expresses concerns about rising costs that could drive Villagers from life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t confuse snowbird season with ‘overcrowding’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to a previous letter writer about overcrowding in The Villages.

HUD housing could ruin The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that HUD housing could ruin The Villages.

With the increase in population, why are amenity fees going up?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident asks why amenity fees are going up while the population is increasing so rapidly?

Photos