66.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
type here...

Edward Naylor

By Jim Cheesman
Edward Naylor
Edward Naylor

Edward Naylor, age 77, beloved husband of Pamela Naylor of The Villages, FL, formerly East Vincent Township, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 in the The Villages Cornerstone Hospice House. Ed shared his life with his constant companion Mac. He was a son of the late Andrew and Kathryn Naylor.

Mr. Naylor was a graduate of Spring-Ford High School, class of 1962. Ed was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL and a former member of St. John’s. Ed served in the Army National Guard in Phoenixville from 1965 to 1971. He worked for National Foam in Lionville, and most recently for Ransome CAT in West Chester. Ed enjoyed spending time in Cape May, NJ exploring different restaurants along the shore and especially enjoyed the extended vacations with family and friends. He was an avid animal lover and long time supporter of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Naylor is survived by one brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 355 St. John’s Circle, Phoenixville, PA on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Rev. Thomas T. Kochenderfer. Burial will follow in the East Vincent United Church of Christ Cemetery. Friends will be received at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 am – 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 or to the Salvation Army, 137 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trolls should find something to do

A Village of Collier resident contends that people should find something to do other than looking for deed compliance violations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Save on our amenity fees by putting Recreation News online

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Villagers can save money on amenity fees if the Recreation News would go online rather than printing all of those hard copies.

Do away with the anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says it’s time to do away with the anonymous complaints.

Where are these stuck-up Villagers?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says that she has not experienced the rude, stuck-up Villagers that others have complained about.

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends it’s the full-time residents, not the snowbirds, who really support the restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos