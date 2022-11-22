Edward Naylor, age 77, beloved husband of Pamela Naylor of The Villages, FL, formerly East Vincent Township, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 in the The Villages Cornerstone Hospice House. Ed shared his life with his constant companion Mac. He was a son of the late Andrew and Kathryn Naylor.

Mr. Naylor was a graduate of Spring-Ford High School, class of 1962. Ed was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL and a former member of St. John’s. Ed served in the Army National Guard in Phoenixville from 1965 to 1971. He worked for National Foam in Lionville, and most recently for Ransome CAT in West Chester. Ed enjoyed spending time in Cape May, NJ exploring different restaurants along the shore and especially enjoyed the extended vacations with family and friends. He was an avid animal lover and long time supporter of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Naylor is survived by one brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 355 St. John’s Circle, Phoenixville, PA on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Rev. Thomas T. Kochenderfer. Burial will follow in the East Vincent United Church of Christ Cemetery. Friends will be received at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 am – 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 or to the Salvation Army, 137 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464.