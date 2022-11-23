71.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Judge orders arrest of Villager who skipped court date after standoff at dealership

By Staff Report
Linda Lincoln
A 72-year-old Villager arrested last month after a standoff at a local car dealership is back behind bars after a judge ordered her arrest.

Linda Lincoln, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was booked Monday at the Lake County Jail after skipping a court date in which she was required to answer to a charge of trespassing.

Judge Emily Curington ordered Lincoln’s arrest after she failed to show up Nov. 15 in Lake County Court.

Lincoln’s bond has been set at $2,000.

Lincoln was arrested Oct. 25 on the trespassing charge at Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

Officers were called to the dealership after Lincoln refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Police found Lincoln under an awning with “several dealership workers and several vehicles.” Dealership representatives indicated they wanted Lincoln removed from the premises. She said she was “not going anywhere” and that she would have to be arrested. She was “told numerous times” to leave the dealership, but “adamantly refused” to obey. She finally put her hands out in front of her, indicating she was ready to be handcuffed.

Court forms indicated that Lincoln was “uncooperative” during the booking process at the time of her original arrest and refused to fill out required paperwork.

