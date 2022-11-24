Lady Lake police chase down suspect in stolen car

Lady Lake police chased down a suspect in a stolen car who fled on foot after ditching the vehicle.

Joshua David Harmon, 44, of Winter Garden, was driving the white 2014 Chevy Impala at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when it was spotted by an officer on Longview Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle had been snatched from the nearby Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Harmon turned off the vehicle’s headlights and attempted to elude the officer, but when he was unsuccessful, he jumped out of the car and began to run. An officer chased him down and took him into custody.

Harmon was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $8,500 bond.