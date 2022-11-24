79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 24, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake police chase down suspect in stolen car

By Meta Minton
Joshua David Harmon
Joshua David Harmon

Lady Lake police chased down a suspect in a stolen car who fled on foot after ditching the vehicle.

Joshua David Harmon, 44, of Winter Garden, was driving the white 2014 Chevy Impala at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when it was spotted by an officer on Longview Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle had been snatched from the nearby Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Harmon turned off the vehicle’s headlights and attempted to elude the officer, but when he was unsuccessful, he jumped out of the car and began to run. An officer chased him down and took him into custody.

Harmon was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $8,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident reacts to a commissioner’s complaints about the planning and zoning board which heard from residents unhappy about a planned housing development in an agricultural area.

Give your name when you make a complaint

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that if a person has a legitimate complaint about deed compliance, they should give their name.

So many complaints from Villagers

A resident of the Cottages at Summer Chase offers an observation of the numerous complaints of Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I like young people

A Village of Hillsborough resident is tired of complaints about young people. He likes them and enjoys having them around. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worried about traffic in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident expresses worries about traffic in and around The Villages.

Photos