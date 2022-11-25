80.5 F
The Villages
Friday, November 25, 2022
The Villages is not a gated private community

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as  shop at the stores.)
Just a note, you also do not live in a “gated” private community. You live in a  controlled access development that anyone driving in Florida is free to travel on and through The Village roads. Please stop with the “privileged” whining and be a good neighbor

Jack McGee
Village of McClure

 

