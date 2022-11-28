77.3 F
The Villages
Monday, November 28, 2022
Spanish Springs hotel guest arrested after altercation at storage facility

By Staff Report
Gary Wayne Maxwell Jr.
A guest staying at a hotel at Spanish Springs was arrested after an altercation at a self-storage facility.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 6 p.m. Friday to the Fort Knox Self Storage facility at 13634 U.S. Hwy. 441 after 41-year-old Gary Wayne Maxwell Jr. showed up there. He indicated he is a guest at the Marriott TownePlace Suites in The Villages.

Law enforcement had been on the lookout for Maxwell after he allegedly attacked another man earlier in the month at the self-storage facility. In that incident, Maxwell pulled up in a golf cart and approached a pickup in which the other man was seated. Maxwell began striking the man through the open driver’s window, according to an arrest report. The man used his leg in an attempt to push away Maxwell, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. The West Palm Beach native twisted the man’s leg. There were three witnesses to the attack. The man signed an intent to prosecute.

When Maxwell was found at the facility on Friday, he was in possession of heroin.

He was arrested on charges on burglary with battery and drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $17,000 bond.

Photos